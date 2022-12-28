PHCs across communities in Nigeria lack capacity to provide essential healthcare services —NGO

A non-government organisation (NGO) has decried the deplorable condition of a primary health centre (PHC) in Delta State where cellular phone lights are being used during delivery of babies.

“Our findings in Azagba Ogwashi healthcare centre proved that all is not well with our healthcare centres; no clean water, clinics are under staffed and without COVID-19 vaccine administration. To make matter worse, like I was told by one of the patient of Azagba PHC, during delivery, phone is used as source of light,” representative of the group, ‘Follow The money’, in partnership with COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP),” Ms Johnny Ebimobo-Ere Bella has…