Senate in rowdy session over Buhari’s request for approval for restructuring of N22.7trillion ways, means advances 

President Buhari had in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday last week, sought for restructuring of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means advances collected from CBN within the last ten years in addition to N1trillion to be collected as fresh domestic loan.

Buhari in the letter said Ways and Means are advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the federal government for emergency funding of delayed receipt of…