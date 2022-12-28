Tourism authority charges Rivers citizens on state promotion

The Rivers State Tourism Development Agency (RSTDA) recently organised a Port Harcourt City Creative’ Hangout, with a charge to Rivers people to engage in activities that will sell and promote the image of the state at all times.

Director-General of the agency, Mr Yibo Koko, who gave the charge, emphasised the need for creative people in the state to work together with stakeholders to grow their creative assets.

The creative’ hangout, the second of such in the year, which took place at the RSTDA office in Port Harcourt, attracted many stars who performed to the admiration of audience.

Koko, in an interview with newsmen said the event was organised as part of the mandate of…