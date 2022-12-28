We’ll Ensure Effective Implementation Of Kolmani

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) led Government in the state will ensure effective oil exploitation and full actualization of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The Governor gave the assurance at the palace of the Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad during a visit of his campaign team to the area.

Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration pursues with all vigor and seriousness any project capable of improving the standard of living of the common man, recounting how his administration boldly worked with relevant stakeholders and pushed for the…