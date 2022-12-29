Bauchi gov tasks SUBEB’s PROs on development of basic education

THE Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has tasked the Public Relations officers of the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) on the need to contribute their quota to the development of basic education in Nigeria.

Mohammed, speaking during the closing ceremony of a three-day annual training of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and SUBEBs head of Public Relations and Protocol held in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, acknowledged the role of public relations to the success of any organisation.

The governor, who was represented by his aide on education, Mr Zakari Labaran, also called on them to put the knowledge gained during the training into practice…