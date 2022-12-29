Davido ends troubled year in style, pampers self $200,000 diamond

2022 may have been a troubled year for Afrobeat singer, Davido but he surely knows how to pamper himself to end the year in style.

Information gathered revealed that the singer who returned to stage performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the loss of his son, Ifeanyi has splashed a whopping $200,000( N149,000,000) on his new piece of the diamond necklace.

A video of the new necklace which has OBO boldly encrusted on it surfaced online a few hours ago as many fans of the singer said Davido deserves to be happy again after going through a difficult phase.