Experts explain recurrence of infectious diseases

Medical experts have traced the recurrent emergence of infectious diseases to man’s activities with wild animals.

Dr Japhet Olugbogi, a public health physician, who spoke at the 2022 Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) Annual Symposium, said there are 1400 known human disease-causing germs, 60 percent of which are transmitted to humans through animals and depend on an animal reservoir for survival.

The theme of the symposium is ‘Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious diseases: Implications and Solutions’.

Dr Olugbogi identified these infectious diseases to include HIV, SARS, Lyme disease, Escherichia coli (E. coli), hantavirus, dengue fever, West Nile virus, Zika…