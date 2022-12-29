‘Forgive me for calling off our wedding, I still love you,’ Model, Fancy Acholonu tenders public apology to Alex Ekubo

Instagram Model and entrepreneur, Fancy Acholonu, has tendered an unreserved public apology to her estranged partner, Alex Ekubo after she called off their wedding last year.

To the shock of many, the model last year took to social media to announce that her relationship, engagement and proposed marriage with the Nollywood actor has been called off, adding that the decision was taken in her best interest.

She wrote, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement, and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo.

“I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is…