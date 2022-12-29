Hisbah destroys 25 trailers of beer in 2022

At least 2,260 suspects were arrested for various crimes during patrol from January to December 2022, according to the Kano State Hisbah Board report.

This was just as the Command stated that 25 trailers of beer containing thousands of bottles were destroyed in 2022, noting that additional bottles of assorted beer would be wiped out before January 2023.

The State’s Commander General, Dr Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina disclosed this while speaking on Thursday, in Kano.

According to him, most of those arrested for criminal activities were handed over to security agencies for necessary action, while the underage were reunited with their families.

The Hisbah board is an…