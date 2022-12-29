Niger Assembly passes 2023 budget with additional N5bn

amending Shariah Law in Niger, Niger govt reiterates commitment to civil service reforms, Governor Bello is perfect choice, Action terrorism Sani Bello 
Abubakar Sani Bello


Niger State House of Assembly has passed  the state’s 2023  Appropriation Bill of over N243 billion  against over N238 billion earlier  presented by the State Governor, Alhaji  Abubakar Sani Bello.

This followed the report of the House committee on Appropriation presented by the Committee chairnan and member representing Wushishi Constituency,Hon. Muhammed Bashir Lokogoma.

He said the budget was very important and essential for the take-off of a new financial year, stressing,  that  “with the passage, Niger State was okay to run government in 2023 with additional N5 billion into the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

