Obiozor’s death immeasurable loss to Nigeria — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday, the President extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and the people of Imo as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of…