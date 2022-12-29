Oil Bloc: Commence criminal investigation, prosecution of fraudulent reallocation of Marginal Field, Agbedi tells FG

Federal Government has been urged to commence criminal investigation and prosecution of public officials and their cronies involved in the fraudulent allocation of Marginal Oil Field belonging to Bayelsa.

The leader of the Bayelsa Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Frederick Agbedi who gave the charge during a press briefing held in Abuja frowned at the level of impunity being perpetuated by the regulatory agencies involved in the allocation of the Marginal Oil Fields despite directives issued by the Presidency to return the Marginal Oil Field to Bayelsa.

While stressing the need to ensure justice, Hon. Agbedi who applauded the resolution of the Senate through the Senate…