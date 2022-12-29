Outdated curriculum – Tribune Online

WHEN I was the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, I found out that most of the students who scored very high marks in JAMB examination were the children of some devious parents who had made an in-road to JAMB, thereby compromising the quality of their examination. It was for this reason that I, as the Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigeria, proposed in 2004 that JAMB be scrapped. Good enough, the government agreed with us, but with a proviso that JAMB should remain the platform while the individual universities were free to conduct their own UTME. That was the origin of post-UTME.

I have said it several times that university education in the medieval ages…