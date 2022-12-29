Users of traditional medicine for hypertension risk more severe hypertension, complications —Study

EXPERTS, in a new, study said that the use of traditional medicine was associated with higher blood pressure, more severe hypertension and more complications in Sub-Saharan African countries.

They said the widespread use of traditional medicine needed to be acknowledged and worked out to integrate traditional medicine safely within conventional healthcare.

In a study, researchers associated traditional medicines use with control of hypertension to a 3.87 mm Hg higher pressure (systolic (SBP) and 1.75 mm Hg higher DBP diastolic (DBP) compared with no use.

In addition, there was a more excellent odd of severe hypertension and of any hypertension complication, mainly driven by…