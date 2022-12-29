Victims protest sharing formula of Makinde’s N10m palliatives

“There were 45 names in the list but unfortunately, that list increased with those who were not affected included. In fact, we don’t know the new beneficiaries”

Victims of the Apata fire disaster have taken to the street in protest against the adopted sharing formula of N10m released to cushion the effect of their losses by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Governor Makinde during an on-the-spot assessment of the magnitude of losses announced N10m palliatives.

The released fund, according to Makinde is aimed at assisting the victims of the incident.

However, the affected traders have alleged the leadership of…