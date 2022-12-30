2023: Dogara’s kinsmen declare support for Tinubu/Shettima

The political scene of Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State has taken a new dimension as constituents of the area who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn their support for the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara over his stance on the Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party.

The Kinsmen of the former Speaker under the aegis of ‘Group of Christians’ members of the party have therefore declared their unflinching support for the same faith ticket of the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Muslim-Muslim in the 2023 General elections.

The Group under the aegis of ‘Christian…