Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye for the second tenure of five years.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.