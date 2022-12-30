Court remands Lawyer Bolanle’s Killer Cop, ASP Vandi

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, today, remanded in the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Mr. Drambi Vandi, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) that is alleged to have shot and killed an expectant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Vandi according to the court will be remanded till January 30, 2023, when the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), would have issued an advice on the case.

The court made the order following an application by the Lagos State Police Command.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer…