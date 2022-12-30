Fuel scarcity: Man slumps, dies after long hours in Ibadan filling station

Police have confirmed the death of a middle-aged man who died inside his car with registration number, AKD 878 GP while queueing for Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol at a filling station in Ibadan.

The deceased, as reliably informed, had been on the queue with other motorists for several hours waiting for his turn to buy fuel.

However, tragedy struck when other motorists beckoned on him to press forward but was adamant.

His non-response, according to an eyewitness account, was initially taken for being adamant until other motorists tapped his body and discovered that it was stiffed.

