



Tribune Online

INEC, ZLP biker over Osuntokun’s membership

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, has said that no individual or political party can at this point withdraw, submit or substitute the name of any candidate taking part in the 2023 general elections, stressing that Mr Oshuntokun remains ZLP’s Ekiti Central Senatorial candidate. This was after the […]

INEC, ZLP biker over Osuntokun’s membership

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune