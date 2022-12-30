Muslims have numerical strength to impact 2023 polls —MSSN

MUSLIMS in the country have been charged to participate actively in the forthcoming 2023 general election and use their numerical strength to make an impact on the polls.

The national amir (leader) of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Malam Shehu Uthman Abubakar, gave the charge on Saturday at the opening of the 79th National Islamic Vacation Course (NIVC) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Malam Abubakar, who said that the MSSN had a duty to participate actively in ensuring the emergence of credible leaders and enthronement of good governance, advised Muslims to speak with one voice and vote…



