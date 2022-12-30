Shaibu denies $300,000 offer to Obaseki

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu on Friday, introduced a new twist to the $300,000 bribery allegation rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He denied telling the National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, that Governor Godwin Obaseki collected a huge amount of money to add up the bribe allegedly paid to the PDP officials to clear Obaseki and himself to contest the 2020 governorship election under the PDP.

Chief Orbih, in a video that has gone viral, alleged that Shaibu told him that Governor Obaseki collected the sum of $300,000 from him (Shaibu) as part of the money to be paid to Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the leading…