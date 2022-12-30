Umu Obiligbo: Our new single is to appreciate God

Indigenous highlife duo, Umu Obiligbo has stated that their latest new song dubbed ‘Anwuli’ is a song to appreciate God for keeping them all through the year.

The popular Igbo highlife brothers Ebuka (Akunwafor Jnr) and Obiligbo Ifeanyi (Okpuozor) said in a recent chat.

“Our new single Anwuli is a song of appreciation to God on how he has been keeping us safe in all our endeavors and journey despite the situation of the world right now and it’s also a joyful and thanksgiving song to wrap up the year. It was produced by Pc lapez, mixed and mastered by Jay stunt” said Umu Obiligbo.

Speaking on what makes…