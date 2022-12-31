10 countries that will cross over to 2023 before Nigeria

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster one, not just for Nigerians but the entire world at large.

The year has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly.

Many landmark events happened in 2022. While some shaped Nigeria and the world positively, others left negative impacts. But one certain thing is, 2022 is an eventful year.

As today indicates the last day of the year, many Nigerians are eager to put all that has happened in 2022 behind them and welcome the year 2023 which will be significant in the history of Nigerian Politics.

But just before Nigeria welcomes the New Year Day, here is a list of some of the…