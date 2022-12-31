Bauchi Police record 724 cases, arrest 1465 suspects in 2022

The Bauchi State Police have disclosed that the Command, between January to December 2022, recorded 724 cases and arrested a total of 1465 suspects in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the state.

The summary of the major achievement by the Command was given by the state PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who briefed journalists at the Command headquarters on Friday.

According to him, the Command ”recorded 81 cases of Culpable Homicide while 184 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases just as 90 cases of Armed Robbery, 209 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Nineteen (19) cases of Attempted Murder, forty-one (41) suspects were arrested in…