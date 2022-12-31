Lagos APC is united, without factions, says Spokesman

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Hon Seye Oladejo, has denied an alleged crisis rocking the state chapter, saying the party is united without any faction.

Some members of the party, had alleged that the state Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi run the affairs of the party unilaterally and as his personal business causing disunity among members.

Reacting to the allegations, Oladejo, described the alleged crisis as the imagination of the peddlers.

According to him, since his assumption of office, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has assiduously ensured that the party remains united by promoting fair-play and justice at…