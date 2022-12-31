‘My wife’s extravagance, promiscuous lifestyle has caused me hypertension’

A businessman, Mr Justine Onu, has urged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Joyce, alleging that she is wasteful and extravagant.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner told the court that his wife does not know how to manage things in the house.

“My wife doesn’t know that things are hard in the country. Whenever she decides to cook, she cooks excessively and the food ends up in the trash,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife was promiscuous and he was tired of…