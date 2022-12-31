New year eve crash claims 4 lives, 2 injured in Bauchi

“I went to the hospital and saw his lifeless body. As I am talking to you, we are planning for their burial”

A few hours to crossing over to the year 2023, a fatal road crash killed four residents of Bogoro in Bauchi state.

The accident which occurred at about 7 pm on Friday, involved two motorcycles that had a head-on collision at a junction along Kurum -Bogoro junction.

According to an eyewitness account, the two motorcyclists were coming from opposite directions leading to a collision with each other at the junction leading to the death of four persons who rode the motorcycles while two travelers…