Pains in my teeth – Tribune Online

I usually have a lot of pain in my teeth anytime I consume hot, cold foods or drinks. The pain is usually sharp and very deep. I have tried rinsing my mouth frequently with warm salt water. Please let me know what to do.

Abdul (by SMS)

What you have is called ‘Teeth sensitivity’. It can occur when you develop sudden sharp and deep pains in your teeth after consuming hot, cold, sweet or sour foods and drinks. The pain can be sharp, sudden and shoot deep into tooth nerve endings. Teeth sensitivity usually occurs when the underlying layer of your teeth — the dentin — becomes exposed. This can happen due to erosion (wear and tear) and gum recession (when your gum tissue…