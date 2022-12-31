Rema, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr make Dataleum’s List of Top 10 Nigerian Artistes on YouTube in 2022

Global Data and Intelligence Company, Dataleum, have published research that analyzes the most mainstream music videos on the largest online video sharing and social media platform with more than 2.5 billion monthly users, according to the number of views, from one of the largest worldwide music businesses.

Dataleum, the first winner of the Lagos State government award for Startup of The Year, commended the growth of the Nigerian music industry over the past year, in which various music stars contributed their respective quota, churning out millions of views for their unique music visuals.

Contributing to a total tally of 906 million views, these top 10 acts have been identified…