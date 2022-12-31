Ritualists exhume 40 skulls in two months from graves in Ogun

People suspected to be ritualists invaded Ipokia community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State and exhumed no fewer than 40 skulls from graves in different parts of the town.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, perpetrated this act while residents of the border community must have gone to bed.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspected ritualists equally harvested some other human parts.

A source informed our correspondent that the hoodlums have been carrying out the act for almost two months without being arrested by security operatives.

He said, “They sneak into people’s compounds, dig the grave and remove the skull and any other parts they need. They will do it in a…