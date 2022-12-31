Toyin Falola: A transcendental academic giant at 70

IT isn’t usual for me to devote an entire column to celebrate the birthday of an individual. But Professor Toyin Falola, a far-famed endowed professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin whom I have called the patriarch of African academics in North America, isn’t an everyday individual. He is an institution, a pan-human, pan-African, and pan-Nigerian icon who will turn 70 on January 1, 2023.

Professor Falola is most probably older than 70. He was born in Ibadan to parents who had no Western education, so his birth wasn’t recorded. Like many people in his generation, he chose an arbitrary date that,…