Atiku’ll reopen borders, solve insecurity woes, Tambuwal assures Nigerians

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders, if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, the director general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, affirmed this at the party’s rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.

“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians.”

The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of empathy…