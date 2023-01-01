CAN mourns Pope Benedict XVI

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness over the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, whom it described as a great theologian.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the late Pope’s life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

Pope Benedict XVI became the leader of the Catholic church in 2005, and resigned in 2015 due to ill health, he died on 31st of December 2022.

“He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world, and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated…