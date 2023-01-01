Don’t be used as tools to create unrest during elections, Buhari charges Nigerians

As the 2023 general election approaches, President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined all Nigerians to avoid being used by politicians to create any kind of unrest capable of disrupting the forthcoming election.

The President gave this warning on Sunday in his official new year message to Nigerians.

According to him, anyone who is caught participating in any activities capable of jeopardising the peaceful conduction of the forthcoming election will not go unpunished as they will be facing the full wrath of the law.

He said, “We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as the government, will ensure such…