Factoring Nostradamus into our 2023 plans

This is the period of the year when people make their New Year’s resolution, which is usually a wish list of what they would like to achieve in the New Year. This may also include a list of bad things they want far away from them in the New Year. Usually, people want blessings, breakthroughs, favours, victory, accomplishments, fulfilment and such other positive things to be their portion. Evils such as death, sickness or illness, disasters, misfortunes, defeat, bad or ill-luck, losses and setbacks are sent “back to sender” and must be wished as the portion of one’s enemies. New Year resolutions are also…