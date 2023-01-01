‘Madam apple put yourself in May’s shoes,’ Nigerians lampoon Judy Edochie over ‘insensitive’ post

Some Nigerians on social media have called out Judy Austin, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, over her recent statement where she described herself as the apple of the eye of her husband.

Judy Austin, who recently took to Instagram to pour encomium on herself said she’s the most beautiful woman in the world.

She added that she’s God’s precious gift to the world and the Apple of her husband, Yul Edochie’s eye.

Posting a picture of herself, she captioned, “Her Excellency. Ijele Nwanyi Owkuluokalisia. The most beautiful woman in the world. Beautiful In and Out. God’s precious Gift to this world.

“An Angel with a Heart of Gold. Apple…