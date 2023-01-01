Obasanjo publicly declares support for Obi

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has openly declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

Obasanjo in a letter written and dated January 1st, 2023, made available to newsmen, titled “My Appeal To All Nigerians, Particularly Young Nigerians”, said Obi has an edge above other presidential candidates in terms of character; antecedents; understanding,…