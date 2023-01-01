PDP Campaign: I’ll intensify efforts against insecurity – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwala, says additional measures will be conceived to tackle head on the insecurity in the eastern part of Sokoto State, where Illela local government is located.

The governor made the pledge at the PDP gubernatorial campaign rally, Saturday in the area.

Tambuwal stated that restoration of peace in the troubled areas of the state was a top priority of his administration and that no stone will be left unturned toward achieving the goal.

The governor who was visibly elated with the mammoth crowd of party faithful that converged on the campaign venue observed that, by the show of support, the entire local government had settled on the choice…