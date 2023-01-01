Sardauna title solemnizes Nigeria’s Intelligence Chief

On Sunday, the last day of the year 2022, honour is being conferred on one of the best brains in intelligence circles on the African continent, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as the Emir, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman turbans him the third Sardaunan Katsina. The Sardauna is revered title made famous by the late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, himself the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Before him, Katsina, his birth place had conferred the first Sardauna title on Ahmadu Coomassie, a former Inspector General of Police and role model for the entire Force and lately, upon Senator Ibrahim Ida, an accomplished…