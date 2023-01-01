Vote for your future, Peter Obi tells Nigerians

“Datti Baba-Ahmed and I reiterate our determination to serve Nigeria with love, strength, and faith and diligently implement Our Pact With Nigeria ( Manifesto) from May 2023 to create a New Nigeria”

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has urged Nigerians to unite their efforts to build a new country.

He made this assertion in his New Year message on Sunday, urging Nigerians to take back Nigeria to resolve all the challenges facing the country as they elect leaders in the forthcoming election.

“With the Presidential election, just about 55 days from today, Datti Baba-Ahmed and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

