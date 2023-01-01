WAEC has set a sinister precedent in Ekiti

54 days after adjourning for judgement, the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday eventually awarded victory to Governor AbiodunOyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Christiana Afuye in the judicial challenge mounted against their election by a former governor of the state and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Engineer Segun Oni.

At least, the wait is over and to everyone’s relief, the petition didn’t become functus officio by the reason of effluxion of time, considering that the 180-day constitutional shelf-life, was to terminate on January 2, 2023. Though some top…