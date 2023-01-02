2023 will end politics of godfathers in Abia — Emenike

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has declared that 2023 would mark the year of liberation for the state from more than two decades of bad governance.

Consequently, he charged the people to gird their loins for a paradigm shift as 2023 is the “year of rescue” of the state from inept leadership.

“This is the year to end godfatherism in Abia; the year to send poor managers out of government house; the year to break the chain of transferring power among people bereft of ideas of good governance,” he said.

He explained that with the new year, the 2023 electioneering has entered the homestretch, hence the…