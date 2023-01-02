Amid low yield, terrorists kill over 470 maize farmers, sack dozens

“Many farmlands were left abandoned without being cultivated because of the insecurity”

Maize farmers in Katsina State are currently battling terrorist attack which has seen many sacked from their farms and many farmlands remained inaccessible because of the presence of terrorists.

This is just as farmers across North-West experienced a low yield of maize in 2022 despite the efforts of the government through the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP) implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking exclusively with Nigeria Tribune, the Chairman of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Katsina State, Lawal…