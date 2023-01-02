Celine Dion missing as Fela Kuti, Burna Boy make Rolling Stone Magazine’s world’s best 200 singers of all time

Popular American Music-focused Magazine, Rolling Stone has included Grammy Award-winning Nigerian afrobeat artist, Damini Ebuonoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy and late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti on its list of 200 greatest singers of all time.

The list which was released recently to honour the best vocalist in pop music is an updated version of the Magazine’s 2008 list of 100 greatest singers of all time.

The list was topped by late American singer and songwriter, Aretha Franklin who occupied the number one position, while Nigerian music stars Fela Kuti and Burna Boy were listed at number 188 and 197 respectively.

According to the magazine, the singers were…