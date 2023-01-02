Fanwo salutes Nigeria’s youngest Chief of Staff, Asuku at 39

“He is a humble giant who has worked hard behind the scenes to assist his principal”

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo on Monday congratulated the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharmacist Mohammed Asuku on his 39th birthday.

In his birthday message made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Fanwo described the Chief of Staff as a “defender of humanity, who has been used by God to touch many lives positively”.

“He thinks about the people. He is a blessing to humanity. Through his Foundation, he has touched many lives positively and has helped thousands reach…