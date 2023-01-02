Four essential ways to boost your leadership skills

Bridging the gap between management and leadership starts with identifying what strengths exist to be built on, what isn’t working and what skills need improvement to foster positive change.

Poor leadership can diminish employee job satisfaction, corporate loyalty and overall performance. It stifles team success, business growth and the company’s bottom line.

Here are some essential ways you can boost your leadership skills and keep your team moving in the right direction:

Communicate with your employees

Great employees are thought leaders who push the boundaries with new ideas and methods. Great leaders…