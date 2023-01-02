G5: Anxiety in Oyo, Benue, Rivers, others

THERE is increasing apprehension and anxiety within the camps of the embattled five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) in their prolonged face-off with national leadership of the party. The fear among them is exacerbated by the dilemma over who to endorse among the three leading presidential candidates for the February 25 general election. Coupled with the problem is the uncertainty that could surround the political career of the key gladiators in G5, in the event that their action boomerangs at the poll, due to the less sophistication of the large chunk of Nigerian voters.

Added to the twin issue of …