Gov. Zulum Inaugurates 27 LG Caretaker Chairmen

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has sworn-in new caretaker chairmen for 27 local governments in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Musa Usman Secretariats in Maiduguri on Thursday, Zulum charged them to provide quality and credible leadership as the third tier of government.

According to him, the essence of the local government was to provide quality and equitable developmental services to the people at the grassroots.

