Hoodlums murder wife of Ebubeagu security outfit commander in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command said hoodlums have killed the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the Afikpo-South local government area of the state and equally razed down the house, as the incident happened at Owutu Edda community on Sunday January 1, at 2:30 am.

Ebonyi State police public Relation officer Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident and told reporters in Abakaliki that the hoodlums also set the commander’s house ablaze.

“A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division in the state, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that at about 0230hrs on January 1, 2023, the…